Kaduna govt captures 2.4m poor, vulnerable persons on social register

Kaduna State government has captured 2.4 million poor and vulnerable persons in the state’s social register.

The Coordinator of the State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU), Planning and Budget Commission, Nina Yakwal, disclosed this at a one-day workshop on the State Social Register and Rapid Response Register (RRR) held in Kaduna.

She said the people were captured in 607,974 poor and vulnerable households across the state.

According to Yakwal, the figure was 300,000 higher than the 2.1 million individuals captured from 524,424 households in April.

She said: “Out of the figure, 1.2 million individuals, representing 52.1 percent are females while 1.1 million or 47.9 percent are males.

“Also, 49,922, representing 2.1 percent of those captured in the register are persons with disabilities.

“94. 5 percent of the poor and vulnerable people captured in the register reside in rural areas while only 5.5 percent live in urban areas.”

READ ALSO: Kaduna’s insecurity, hardship worrisome – El-Rufai

The coordinator stressed that the State Executive Council had directed the use of the social register as the primary source of data for all interventions in the state.

Yakwal added: “The state government is also working to scale up National Identification Number registration of identified poor and vulnerable individuals in the register to promote inclusion at all levels of social protection delivery in the state.”

On the RRR, the coordinator said 51,181 people had been captured in the urban and semi-urban areas of the state.

She added that about 500 applicants had been sampled for validation.

Join the conversation

Opinions