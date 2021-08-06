News
Kaduna govt captures 2.4m poor, vulnerable persons on social register
Kaduna State government has captured 2.4 million poor and vulnerable persons in the state’s social register.
The Coordinator of the State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU), Planning and Budget Commission, Nina Yakwal, disclosed this at a one-day workshop on the State Social Register and Rapid Response Register (RRR) held in Kaduna.
She said the people were captured in 607,974 poor and vulnerable households across the state.
According to Yakwal, the figure was 300,000 higher than the 2.1 million individuals captured from 524,424 households in April.
She said: “Out of the figure, 1.2 million individuals, representing 52.1 percent are females while 1.1 million or 47.9 percent are males.
“Also, 49,922, representing 2.1 percent of those captured in the register are persons with disabilities.
“94. 5 percent of the poor and vulnerable people captured in the register reside in rural areas while only 5.5 percent live in urban areas.”
READ ALSO: Kaduna’s insecurity, hardship worrisome – El-Rufai
The coordinator stressed that the State Executive Council had directed the use of the social register as the primary source of data for all interventions in the state.
Yakwal added: “The state government is also working to scale up National Identification Number registration of identified poor and vulnerable individuals in the register to promote inclusion at all levels of social protection delivery in the state.”
On the RRR, the coordinator said 51,181 people had been captured in the urban and semi-urban areas of the state.
She added that about 500 applicants had been sampled for validation.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...