Kaduna govt claims troops killed scores of bandits in gun duel

The Kaduna State government claimed on Saturday troops of the Nigerian Army and their Nigerian Air Force counterpart killed scores of bandits in Galbi, Chikun local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna, said the troops recovered several weapons including two General Purpose Machine Guns, three AK47 rifles, and seven motorcycles during the operation.

He added that the terrorists were killed in a gun duel with the troops.

He said: “Security forces recorded a major success in ongoing operations against terrorists, as scores of bandits were neutralized by ground troops and air assets during an operation in Galbi, Chikun local government area.

“This was conveyed in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the security agencies.

“According to the feedback, troops of the Operation Forest Sanity supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

“During their advance, the security forces crossed River Kaduna and ran into stiff resistance from the insurgents.

“After a fierce firefight, scores of terrorists were confirmed neutralized as the military forces prevailed.

“Two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralized bandits.”

