Metro
Kaduna govt completes evacuation of trapped passengers from train attack
Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said it had successfully evacuated passengers trapped in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack that took place on Monday.
This was contained in a statement signed by the commissioner of Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.
The statement reads: “Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross.
READ ALSO: Ex-Zamfara Dep Gov shot in attack on Abuja-Kaduna train
“The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audunongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.
“Passengers who sustained injuries, and other fatalities have been moved to hospitals.”
The statement also conveyed that the Kaduna State governor directed the hospitals to attend do the victims promptly and diligently as the government was ready to foot their hospital bills.
