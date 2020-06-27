Latest Politics

Kaduna govt confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19

June 27, 2020
Nasir-El-Rufai
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State government has confirmed that it has recorded no fewer than 16 more cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state which were part of the new 252 samples tested for the virus.

This was confirmed on Friday night in a Twitter post by the Kaduna Ministry of Health which disclosed that the cases were from Kaduna North, Makarfi, Giwa, Sabon Gari and Kaduna South.

It said: “COVID-19 Update: 16 samples tested positive out of 252 analyzed.

“The new cases are from Kaduna North (11), Makarfi (1), Giwa (2), Sabon Gari (1) and Kaduna South (1).”

This came a day after the state governor confirmed that the state recorded 33 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The governor in a post on his official Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, said that the 33 new cases were among 455 samples the state recently sent to be tested for the virus.

Opinions

