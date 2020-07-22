Latest Politics

Kaduna govt confirms 20 new cases of covid-19 infections

July 22, 2020
Nasir-El-Rufai
The Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed that the state has recorded 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Chikun, Jema’a, Kaduna South and Kaduna North areas of the state.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the Kaduna State government via its official Twitter handle where it revealed that 59 COVID-19 patients have also been discharged from hospital after treatment.

“Covid-19 Update, 21 July 2020: 59 patients have been discharged. 20 samples returned positive out of 108 tested. The new cases are from Chikun 11, Jema’a 7 and one each from Kaduna South and Kaduna North,” it tweeted.

This came after a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Nuhu Goroh announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Goroh represents Kagarko constituency in the state house of assembly.

He made his coronavirus status public in a statement on Tuesday, noting he had been moved to an isolation centre in the state.

Opinions

