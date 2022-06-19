Kaduna govt confirms attack on churches

The Kaduna State government on Sunday confirmed the killing of three worshippers in a church by bandits in Kajuru Local Government Area in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

Bandits had on Sunday morning attacked the St. Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, in the Kajuru LGA and killed three worshippers.

Several others were injured while an unspecified number of people were reportedly abducted by the hoodlums.

Aruwan said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 15 people in another Kaduna attack

“According to the report, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.

“In Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks, and two persons were left injured – one of them a man and a yet-to-be-identified woman.

“An unspecified number of other locals were also kidnapped.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now