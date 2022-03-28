Kaduna govt confirms attack on passenger train

The Kaduna State government on Monday night confirmed the bandits’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train with more than 900 passengers onboard.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna, however, said the train had been secured by soldiers.

He said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that the military has secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists.

“The Kaduna State Government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas.

“Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board.

“Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location while others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.”

