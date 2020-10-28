Kaduna govt confirms new cases of Covid-19

The Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed that it has recorded new cases of the dreaded Covid-19 disease in the state.

This was confirmed on the official Twitter page of the Kaduna State government on Wednesday morning where it was disclosed that no fewer than three people tested positive for the virus.

In the tweet, the state government said the patients are located in Kaduna North and Sabon Gari area of the State.

READ ALSO: Gov El-Rufai imposes 24-hr curfew on Kaduna

The State government also disclosed in the post on Twitter that eight patients will soon be discharged.

“Covid-19 Update, 27 October 2020: Eight patients are due for discharge. Three samples tested positive out of 90 analyzed. There are two new cases in Kaduna North and one in Sabon Gari,” it tweeted on its verified Twitter handle.

Join the conversation

Opinions