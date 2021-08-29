Metro
Kaduna govt confirms rescue of three commuters from armed bandits
The Kaduna State Government has stated that troops of Operation Safe Haven, have rescued three travelers from armed bandits along the Gidan Waya-Godogodo road, in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday, in Kaduna.
Aruwan said the travelers were abducted by bandits who barricaded the road.
“Troops responded to a distress call, and pursued the bandits, rescuing the victims.
“The rescued travelers’ vehicle, a Peugeot 307, was also recovered.
“Responding to the report of the rescue, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, commended the troops for the swift response,” Aruwan said.
READ ALSO: Military kills four notorious bandits in Kaduna
He said the governor thanked them for their determined efforts in rescuing the three commuters, and their sustenance of search-and-rescue operations in the area.
In a related development, Aruwan said security agencies had also reported to the state government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village, Kajuru LGA.
According to the report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the two victims.
Aruwan said, El-Rufa’i, who sent condolence messages to the families, noted with sadness the report of the attack in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...