Kaduna govt discharges 11 Almajiri covid-19 patients

The Kaduna State government has announced that it has discharged no fewer than 11 Almajiris who have recovered after they were earlier infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Governor El-Rufai who gave the update in a post on his official Twitter page on Tuesday also added that 12 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital in the state after receiving treatment.

The tweet by El-Rufai read; “12 Covid-19 patients were discharged today, including 11 Almajiris.Kaduna State has now discharged a total of 27 persons.

“Residents are advised to keep observing the social distancing rules,” he added.

This came after the Kaduna State government said that at least 50 persons had been quarantined for violating the interstate travel ban.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna, said the state Standing Committee on COVID-19 had ordered that the culprits be isolated for 14 days.

