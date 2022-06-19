News
Kaduna govt dismisses NUT president, 2,356 other teachers
The Kaduna State government has dismissed 2,357 teachers who failed the competency test in the state.
The spokesperson for the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, Hauwa Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, said 27, 662 teachers took part in the test conducted by the board in December last year.
She added that 2,192 primary school teachers including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, were dismissed for refusing to take part in the test.
Mohammed revealed that 165 others who took part in the exercise were dismissed for poor performances.
READ ALSO: Kaduna govt to dismiss, prosecute 233 teachers for presenting fake certificates
She said: “Following the state government’s resolution for continued assessment of teachers to ensure better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils, KADSUBEB conducted another competency test for the teachers in December 2021.
“The services of teachers who scored below 40 per cent are no longer required and their appointments have been terminated from the Public Service for their poor performances.
“Teachers who scored 75 percent and above certified the requirement for the test and qualified for courses in leadership and school management.”
