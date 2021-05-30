Kaduna govt dismisses report on bandit attack at military cantonment | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State government has dismissed as false, the report on bandit attack at the Jaji Military Cantonment.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, dismissed the claim in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

He said: “The military and security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State government that there was no such attack and all personnel stationed at the base are safe and accounted for.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill five, injure one in fresh Kaduna attack

“The Kaduna State government, therefore, debunks strongly the false and grossly misleading publication, and urges the public to disregard the fake news.”

Join the conversation

Opinions