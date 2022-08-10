Kaduna govt dismisses report on presence of bandits along highway linking Zaria

The Kaduna State government on Wednesday dismissed a report on the presence of bandits along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

A report on the huge presence of bandits at Dumbi and Jaji along the busy highway emerged earlier in the week.

However, in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the government urged Nigerians to ignore the report.

Kaduna had witnessed a series of attacks by bandits and other criminals in the last few years.



Aruwan said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a widely circulated message advising citizens not to enter or exit Zaria, alleging the presence of hundreds of bandits at Dumbi and Jaji along the route to Zaria.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to firmly debunk that message, and urges citizens to disregard it completely. It is an obvious attempt to spread panic.

“The Kaduna State Government assures all citizens and travellers that the Kaduna-Zaria route is safe for travel. Residents are urged to go about their normal activities and pay no attention to the false report.”

