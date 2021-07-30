Politics
Kaduna govt files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky at Appeal Court
The Kaduna State Government has filed fresh charges against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.
This was disclosed on Friday by the Counsel to the state government, Dari Bayero, noting that the state government filed the new charges against the IMN leader under the Treason and Treasonable Offences Act before the Federal High Court.
This comes after the Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Justice Gideon Kurada on Wednesday discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife, of all charges levelled against them, and directed that they be released from detention.
Read also: US labels El-Zakzaky, wife as ‘political prisoners’
Justice Kurada had maintained that the charges against El-Zakzaky and his wife were not supposed to be filed, arguing that the state cannot arraign someone for a crime that was not an offence at the time.
In the ruling, which lasted over eight hours, Justice Kurada upheld the no-case submission filed by El-Zakzaky and his wife.
However, Bayero explained that the state government was not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of Justice Kurada, saying the government would appeal the case.
He said, “We are going to appeal, there is no doubt about it we have obtained the court judgment because we are not in agreement with my Lord’s reasoning and conclusion, it does not align with the facts on the ground.”
