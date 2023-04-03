Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour- curfew in Chikun LGA

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour-curfew on restive Chikun Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, states that the curfew was necessitated by a breakdown of law and order in the Sabon Garin Nassarawa and Tirkaniya areas of the Council which has led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

In the statement, Aruwan said the incident was caused by a gang war in the affected communities.

“The Kaduna State government hereby announces the immediate imposition of 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA,” Aruwan said.

“This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

“Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said locations to restore order as investigations proceed.

“Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately.

“Further updates will be communicated accordingly,” he added.

