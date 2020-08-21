Kaduna govt lifts ban on religious activities

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday lifted the ban on daily prayers and services in worship centres.

He, however, warned that worshipers must comply with health protocols.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the decision was taken on the recommendation of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19.

The statement read: “The health protocols are captured in the FORWARD campaign, which includes wearing of facemasks, observing physical distancing, practising respiratory hygiene, washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible and eating immune-boosting diets.

READ ALSO: VIOLENCE: Kaduna govt relaxes curfew in two LGAs

“As more offices, businesses, markets and places of worship open, the government appeals to citizens to maintain utmost vigilance because Covid-19 has not closed.

“As people pursue their livelihoods, they should practise the personal responsibility obligations outlined in the FORWARD campaign to protect themselves and their families.”

The state government banned religious activities across Kaduna on March 26 in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions