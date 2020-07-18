Kaduna govt orders civil servants to resume Monday

Kaduna State government on Saturday directed its civil servants to return to office Monday after working from home for over three months.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Ibrahim Jere, who disclosed this in a circular to the civil servants, said the directive followed the review of the Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health Law, which quarantined all residents on March 26.

He added that different category of workers would work in different days of the week, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

He said all permanent secretaries, directors- general, chief executives of agencies and parastatals as well as directors would work from Monday to Friday.

According to Jere, officers on Grade Level 14 and above would work on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while officers on Grade Level seven to 13 would work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

He said: “In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, visitors would be restricted from offices.

”The order will be enforced by assigning staff officers to identify their staff at the entrance gate from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.’’

