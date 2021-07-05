News
Kaduna govt orders closure of 13 schools over insecurity
The Kaduna State government on Monday ordered the closure of 13 schools over the growing insecurity in the state.
The government’s directive followed the abduction of 140 students from Bethel Baptist High School in Maramara village, Chikun local government area of the state, by gunmen on motorbikes earlier on Monday.
The Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state’s Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, gave the directive in a memo to proprietors of private schools in the state.
He ordered the closure of the schools with immediate effect.
The affected schools are the Faith Academy, Jakaranda, Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido, ECWA Secondary School, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.
Others are – St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari, Prelude Secondary School, Kujama, Ibiso Secondary School, Tashar Iche, Tulip International (Boys) School, Tulip international (Girls) School, Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama, Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.
The memo read: “You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please.”
