Kaduna govt orders closure of school over defilement of 4-year-old girl

The Kaduna State government on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of Ffad Goshen Academy in Gumei, Kachia Local Government Area of the state over alleged defilement of a four-year-old girl.

The girl’s father, Tyinmvak Musa, told journalists that his daughter was violated within the school premises on June 10.

He also accused the school’s proprietor. Mrs. Rebecca Barde, of plotting to sweep the matter under the carpet.

The victim, according to him, is suffering from hearing and speech impairments.

The state’s Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, who announced the closure of the school in a statement in Kaduna, said the decision was to allow proper investigation into the incident.

Baba said: “The government of Kaduna State will take responsibility for the surgery because she is our girl. The school has been closed down because it is still under investigation.

“That school will remain closed until all investigations are concluded and until we get clearance from the court because that girl deserves justice and that is what we are going to do.

“We have laws in place and we are implementing these laws. I believe the law will take its course and since security agencies are already investigating the matter, whoever is responsible will be fished out.”

