Kaduna govt orders closure of schools over COVID-19

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools across the 23 local government areas of the state over spike in COVID-19 cases.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Makarfi, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, directed all schools in the state to close from Wednesday to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement read: “All examinations must be concluded on or before Tuesday, 15th December, 2020 in all institutions of learning across the state.

“Institutions can make other arrangements for teaching and learning and other activities in line with their continuity and contingency plans.

“To minimise the impact on teaching and learning, all schools would continue to plan lessons and where possible, provide online resources for students or online lessons where schools are equipped to do so.

“Learners in the basic, post-basic and secondary school levels could continue learning while at home from the Kaduna State TV and Radio e-Learning Programmes.”

Kaduna State has recorded an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

The state recorded 74 confirmed cases on Monday.

The state government had last week threatened to impose a fresh lockdown over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nigeria currently has 73,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,197 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

