Kaduna govt orders schools to remain close indefinitely

The Kaduna State government on Sunday ordered all schools in the state to remain close until further notice.

However, the Kaduna State Polytechnic and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) are not affected by the directive.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Phoebe Sukai Yayi, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the state government has not set a date for resumption of schools.

She said the state has recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, adding that it is necessary to monitor the situation before allowing schools to commence academic activities.

The Federal Government had earlier directed all schools in the country to resume academic activities on January 18.

The statement read: “We know that the federal government stated that schools can resume on Monday, January 18, 2021, following the closure of schools last year due to the second wave of COVID- 19 but the situation is different in Kaduna State.

“We want to make it categorically clear that, Kaduna State government is yet to fix a date for the resumption of schools.

“Tomorrow, Monday, the Ministry of Education, would hold a stakeholders’ meeting, also the state ministry of health would brief on the COVID- 19 cases and take a position on how to advise the government.”

Yayi said NOUN and Kaduna Polytechnic were allowed to open after the state government inspected the institutions.

