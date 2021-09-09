Kaduna govt orders schools to resume September 12

The Kaduna State government on Thursday directed public and private schools in the state to resume academic works on September 12.

The Director-General of Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance, Umma Ahmed, gave the order in a statement in Kaduna.

She said the first term of the 2021/2022 academic session would run from September 12 to December 17 while the second term starts on January 9, 2022, to April 8, 2022.

The third term will be from August 6, 2022, to September 3, 2022.

She said: “All public and private basic and post-basic schools in the state are to comply with the provision of the calendar.”

