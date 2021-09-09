News
Kaduna govt orders schools to resume September 12
The Kaduna State government on Thursday directed public and private schools in the state to resume academic works on September 12.
The Director-General of Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance, Umma Ahmed, gave the order in a statement in Kaduna.
She said the first term of the 2021/2022 academic session would run from September 12 to December 17 while the second term starts on January 9, 2022, to April 8, 2022.
READ ALSO: No plan to shutdown telecoms services -Kaduna govt
The third term will be from August 6, 2022, to September 3, 2022.
She said: “All public and private basic and post-basic schools in the state are to comply with the provision of the calendar.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...