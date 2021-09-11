Kaduna govt orders schools to set up committees on security

The Kaduna State government on Saturday directed heads of schools across the state to set up security committees ahead of the resumption of academic activities at the facilities.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Usman Muhammad, gave the directive in Kaduna.

He said members of the committees would monitor the security equipment and ensure the safety of students in the schools.

The commissioner also directed the schools’ management to include Safe School Learning initiatives as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

READ ALSO: Kaduna govt orders schools to resume September 12

Mohammed said: “The ministry appreciated the support of all stakeholders in the education sector, security agencies, parents and guardians, and the media and calls on them not to relent in ensuring a safer learning environment for all learners at all levels in the state.

“The ministry also expresses its profound gratitude to the general public for their resilience, understanding, and continuous support during this trying period.”

Join the conversation

Opinions