Kaduna govt orders shutdown of telecoms services, bans Okada

The Kaduna State government has ordered the telecommunications companies to suspend their services in the state over insecurity.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The decision followed the killing of 34 persons in last Sunday’s attack at Madamai village, Kaura, by suspected bandits.

The commissioner said the state government has formally requested the Federal Government to enforce the shutdown of telecom services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.

He also disclosed that the government has banned use of motorcycles (Okada) for three months in the first instance.

Aruwan said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced in a media chat yesterday (28th September 2021) that the state government has formally requested the Federal Government to enforce the shutdown of telecom services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.

“The relevant federal agencies have today informed the Kaduna State Government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state have commenced.

“As part of the steps to address the current security situation in Kaduna State and neighbouring states in the North-West and North-Central regions, the Kaduna State government has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.

READ ALSO: Kaduna govt orders schools to set up committees on security

“The military and other security forces have been carrying out assaults on the identified locations. The state government is advised that certain measures are now necessary to assist the spirited efforts of these security agencies.

“The following measures become effective from Thursday, 30 September 2021:

· The complete ban on the use of motorcycles (Okada), for commercial or personal purposes, for three months in the first instance.

· Ban on possession of or wielding of dangerous weapons.

· Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. All tricycles must remove all curtains. The movement of all tricycles is restricted from dusk till dawn (7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.).

· All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes.

· Ban on the sale of petrol in jerry-cans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.

“The Kaduna State Government regrets the severe strain and inconvenience these measures will place on peaceful and law-abiding citizens. The Government, therefore, appeals for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the affected areas, and indeed across the State. These difficult times have demanded that difficult decisions be made.”

Join the conversation

Opinions