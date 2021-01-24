Kaduna govt orders tertiary institutions to reopen January 25

The Kaduna State government on Sunday ordered the tertiary institutions across the state to reopen for academic activities on January 25.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Phoebe Yayi, announced this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Education stakeholders in the state had on January 18, proposed January 21 or January 25 for schools’ resumption subject to the approval of the state government.

Heads of tertiary institutions who were present at the meeting expressed their readiness to reopen on January 25 if given approval by the government.

But the permanent secretary said the state government approved the January 25 resumption date after assessing all tertiary institutions in the state to ensure their level of preparedness and plans for reopening.

She said the COVID-19 assessment team had confirmed full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and for safe learning environment against the pandemic.

Yayi, nonetheless, urged managements of all the tertiary institutions to ensure strict adherence to all the protocols put in place by the state government.

She listed some of the guidelines to include compulsory wearing of face masks by students and staff members, temperature checks and washing facilities situated at strategic locations.

Others are constant water supply or the use of hand sanitiser; avoiding overcrowding and the availability of functional health facilities for isolation of suspected cases.

She said: “All the measures, which have been assessed and confirmed to be in place, must be sustained, as any lapse or bridge will lead to the closure of the erring institution without notice.

“Resumption by all tertiary institutions will be in phases, as provided by the institutions and according to their academic levels and subject to their compliance with the guidelines in place.

“Unscheduled monitoring visits to schools across the state will be conducted by the task force team to ensure continuous compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.”

