Kaduna govt partners UNICEF to integrate almajiri system into formal education

The Kaduna State Government has said it will collaborate with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to integrate hundreds of Almajiri kids into the formal education system.

This was disclosed by the deputy governor who spoke during the flag-off of cash disbursement to almajiri under the Children in Street Situation Programme, held at the Yar’Adua Hall Murtala Square, Kaduna on Friday.

She said the programme would commence with 2,674 almajiri who will each receive N5,000 as cash transfer.

She said the policy of free education for the first 12 years was aimed at expanding access to education by removing obstacles like school fees and lack of food, noting that Kaduna State was grateful to development partners and civil society organizations for complementing the effort to put all children in school, by designing a programme that provides financial relief to street children and their families.

“The donors plan to increase the amount to N10,000 to ensure that these children are enrolled and kept in schools,” she added.

Dr. Balarabe noted that the innovative intervention covers “financial inclusion through banking the beneficiaries, promoting social inclusion through birth and digital identity registration and expanding literacy through enrolment and provision of accessory materials and uniforms.”

