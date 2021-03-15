Kaduna govt pledges safe return of abducted college students | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, March 14, said it will ensure the safe return of the 39 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in the Igabi Local Government Area.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the students, comprising of 23 females and 16 males are still in captivity with the bandits demanding N500 million for their release.

This pledge was made via a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan stated that the Kaduna Government acknowledged the efforts of security agencies in the recent rescue of 180 students of the college.

The statement also mentioned the efforts of the military, police, DSS, and other security agencies whose swift intervention prevented the bandits from abducting more persons.

Read also: 23 girls, 16 boys missing from college of forestry- Kaduna govt

“The Kaduna State Government maintains a clear focus at this time, and that is to ensure the safe return of the missing students and to consolidate intelligence gathering and security vigilance towards forestalling possible attempts on other facilities or institutions,” he said.

Aruwan, in an earlier news briefing, said the attack was carried out by a large group of “armed bandits,” adding that the military engaged the attackers and was able to take 180 staff and students to safety.

An unspecified number of the students were injured and are receiving medical attention at a military facility. Security forces “are conducting an operation to track the missing students,” Aruwan said.

Authorities also said that “bandits” were behind the earlier abduction of 279 schoolgirls late last month in the northwest, referring to the groups of armed men who kidnap for money or to press for the release of jailed members of their groups.

Those girls were later freed following negotiations with the government, and it is not known whether a ransom was paid.

Join the conversation

Opinions