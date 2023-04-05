Kaduna govt reinstates 1,288 sacked teachers

Kaduna State government has ordered the reinstatement of 1,288 public primary school teachers out of the 2,357 sacked by Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2022, for failing a competency test.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), while justifying the sacking of the teachers, said that 2,192 teachers were dismissed for failing to sit for the test, while 165 teachers were sacked for poor performance.

Spokesperson for the Board, Hauwa Mohammed, in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday, said the directive to reinstate the sacked teachers came following a review of their performance during the test.

Mohammed explained that out of the 1,288 teachers, 1,266 were affected by the competency test, while 22 others were removed from the government payroll for alleged unproven claims.

Before the reinstatement order, some of the affected teachers had petitioned the state government complaining that they wrote the examination and passed, but were still sacked, while others claimed to be sick at the time of the test and provided proof.

Others had claimed to have been kidnapped at the time the test was conducted while some claimed to be on suspension due to the verification of their certificates.

“Having examined and verified their complaints, the state government approved the reinstatement of 392 teachers, who wrote and passed the test, and 515 central administration staff officially exempted from the test,” Mohammed said in the statement.

“Others are 298 teachers, who were verified to be sick at the time of the test, as well as 61 teachers that were kidnapped or involved in accidents verified by their respective Education Secretaries.

“Also, 22 teachers who were permanently removed from the payroll for unsubstantiated claims were equally reinstated, amounting to a total of 1,288 reinstated workers,” she added.

She advised all affected teachers to collect their reinstatement letters from their respective Education Secretaries immediately.

Isaac Dachen

