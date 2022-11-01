Kaduna govt reintroduces fees in secondary schools

The Kaduna State government has reintroduced school fees in senior secondary schools across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, disclosed this in a letter to the principals of secondary schools in the state.

The letter was made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The state government in 2019 abolished the payment of fees by students in primary and senior secondary schools in the state.

The move, according to the government, was to reduce the burden on parents and to facilitate free access to education by children of school age.

Lawal, however, said the reintroduction of the fees at the senior secondary school level was due to the dwindling resources at the government’s disposal.

She blamed the development on the current harsh economic conditions in the country.

The commissioner said: “The increase in the population of school children in the state necessitates the expansion and renovation of existing structures, and provision of teaching and learning materials to provide a functional and conducive learning environment.

“However, the dwindling resources at the disposal of the state due to the harsh economic conditions of the times, have made it compelling to reintroduce school fees in our secondary schools.

“Consequently, every student at the senior secondary level in the state will now be required to pay a nominal fee of N2,000 for an academic session.

“Each student will pay N1000 for the first term and N500 each for the second and third terms.

“Students have the option to make full payment at the beginning of the session or in three installments over the three terms.

“All principals are requested to note that the payment of the fee is with effect from the second term of the 2022/2023 session.

“Modalities of payment would be communicated in due course.”

