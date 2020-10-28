Kaduna govt relaxes curfew

The Kaduna State government on Wednesday relaxed the curfew imposed on 23 local government areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna, said the citizens are free to move about to pursue their lawful businesses from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., effective from Thursday.

“Movement is, however, restricted during the night time,” he said.

The commissioner added that the review would be applicable in all the 23 LGAs of the state.

He appealed to residents of the state to remain vigilant, report criminals, and continue to cooperate with security agencies.

