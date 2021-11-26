Kaduna govt restores telecommunication services

The Kaduna State government on Friday lifted the ban on telecommunication services in some local government area of the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had on September 29 ordered the telecommunication companies to shutdown their operations over worsening insecurity in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who announced the lifting of the suspension, however, said other security measures put in place by the government including the prohibition of motorcycles, ban on weekly markets and transportation of cattle are still in force.

The commissioner said: “I am here to inform you that the Kaduna State government has contacted the relevant federal agencies to effect the immediate restoration of telecommunication services which were suspended in some local government areas.

“The security agencies had requested the shutdown among other measures to assist ongoing operations against armed bandits and other criminals.

“The security agencies have now notified the government that telecoms services can be restored.

“Along with the other measures in the security containment order, the telecoms shutdown had helped the security agencies to achieve some results, which the security forces will reel out soon.

“The prolonged application of this measure was always out of the question, due to its impact on the legitimate activities of citizens and businesses.

“Residents are advised that the restoration of full services in the affected areas may unfold over a few days, as the service providers mobilise to power and boost their transmission systems accordingly.”

“The Kaduna State government regrets the inconveniences residents of the affected LGAs may have encountered as a result of the shutdown. The state government wishes to commend the sacrifices made by residents while this temporary measure lasted.”

“Notwithstanding, the government wishes to reiterate that the other measures announced as part of the security containment orders remain in force. These include the prohibition of motorcycles all over the state, the ban on weekly markets, transportation of cattle, and the prohibition of the sale of fuel in jerrycans in specified local government areas.”

