Kaduna govt returns five freed students to parents | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna state government said it has returned the five students of Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna state, freed by bandits to their parents.

This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner of internal security on Thursday,.

Aruwan stated that the students have undergone medical examination which showed that they are mentally and physically okay.

Ripples Nigeria had reported in March that suspected bandits attacked the college located in Igabi LGA and abducted the students but 172 of them were rescued, leaving 39 in captivity.

Out of the 39, five were later released by the bandits.

The state government will continue to work towards the safe return of the remaining students in captivity, Aruwan pledged.

“Upon their retrieval, the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, immediately directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the ministry of human services and social development to offer direct support with the management of the students,” he said.

“Food, clothing and other immediate essentials were provided to the students, and they were housed at a shelter for debriefing.

“The Kaduna state government shares deeply in the pain and distress experienced by the parents and families of all the hostages in this difficult time. As such, the Government will continue to work towards the safe return of the students in captivity.

“It is on this note that we officially hand over the students to their parents.”

