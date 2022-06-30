Kaduna govt set to replace over 2,000 sacked teachers

After announcing the sacking of 2,357 primary school teachers for failing competency tests on June 9, the Kaduna State government is set to recruit 10,000 certified teachers to replace those disengaged to improve the teacher-pupil ratio.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the state deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, at the inauguration of the distribution of learning materials to pupils in 4,260 public primary schools and 838 learning centres across the state.

Dr Balarabe who represented Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the inauguration, said the government would not relent in its effort to recruit well qualified teachers into the educational system and shall continue to weed out unqualified teachers in public schools and no amount of distraction would stop it.

“The quality of instruction is very important in determining the educational outcomes of our children and we cannot allow only the children of a few to steal the advantage that education provides.

“Nor shall we continue to allow poor quality education to be available to the children of the weak and vulnerable in our society, who attend public schools.

“Children of the poor also deserve competent teachers, and it is our sworn responsibility to ensure that they get it,” she said.

The deputy governor added that the state government had renovated more than 500 public primary and secondary schools and provided perimeter fencing in many schools as required by the UN agencies for the security of children.

