Politics
Kaduna govt suggests how to eliminate banditry
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday revealed that intelligence gathering was key if the fight against bandits was to be won.
Aruwan made this assertion during an interactive session on insecurity and way forward, organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna.
The commissioner commended NOA and the Igabi council Chairman, Jabir Khamis, for providing a forum where community, religious, and opinion leaders at the grassroots level, come together to talk on security.
“It is very important because what is required in tackling this asymmetric security challenge is intelligence gathering and cooperation of citizens across all our communities.
“If you have information that is actionable intelligence, it will give security agencies an edge over these bandits that are tormenting our community; this is done by engaging citizens, having a participatory security approach,’’ he said.
Aruwan appealed to other local government councils, especially those with security flash-points areas, to replicate the initiative of Igabi Council, by engaging their community on security matters.
According to him, bandits cannot operate without logistics, as such there are people supplying them with essentials things they need.
The commissioner urged traditional title holders and community members to fight “this evil which knows no religion or tribe’’.
