Kaduna govt threatens to impose fresh lockdown over spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kaduna State government on Saturday threatened to impose a fresh lockdown over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, who gave the warning at a press conference in Kaduna, said public spaces including schools, markets, offices and worship centres might be temporarily closed down if residents fail to observe COVID-19 protocols.

She said: “In absolute and relative terms, Kaduna State is now recording high infection figures reminiscent of the first wave of COVID-19 spread in April, May and June.

“The lowering of the infection rate following the first wave encouraged the government to approve the recommendation of the state Task Force on COVID-19 for a significant reopening of certain aspects of the state.

“However, we are saddened to report that the conditions that compelled the 75-day lockdown are now being replicated.”

Mohammed Baloni said 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state from 531 samples on November 26, adding that the quantum of infections since then suggests “high infection rates and the reality that a new wave of infections is spreading across the state.”

She appealed to the people of the state to observe COVID-19 protocols in order to protect themselves and their families from the infection.

