Kaduna govt to clampdown on 2,000 unregistered private primary, secondary schools

The Kaduna State Government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revealed its intention to go after no fewer than 2,000 unregistered primary and secondary schools operating illegally in the state.

This was revealed on Monday by the Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority which informed that only about 2,000 out of the over 4,000 private schools operating in the state have registered with the state government.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Director General of the authority, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, said that some schools in the state have been operating for over 20 years without registration to avoid regulation and evade tax payment.

Hajiya Ahmad said; “As at middle 2019, only about 1,000 out of the over 4,000 private schools in the state have registered with the state government, until we started closing the illegal schools down.

“So far, about 2,000 have registered and we are going after the remaining 2,000 until all have registered.

“This will enable us to effectively monitor and regulate them to ensure they operate within the stipulated standard in line with our mandate.

“That child, regardless of which school he attends is a child under the care of Kaduna state with obligation to provide such a child with quality education he or she deserves.

“Therefore, the state government will continue to ensure that both public and private schools provide quality education for children, so they will grow and become intelligent, skillful, innovative and creative citizens,” she said.

