Kaduna govt to conduct fresh competency test for 25,000 teachers

After the dismissal of about 22,000 unqualified teachers from the state educational system, the Kaduna State government is to conduct a competency test for primary school teachers to ensure quality teaching and learning in basic schools across the state.

Though the dismissal of the teachers had pitched the state government against the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) with the two unions embarking on a protest, the state government has stuck to its guns and subsequently, went ahead to employ 25,000 new qualified teachers to fill the gaps.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Tijjani Abdullahi, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said the “competency test was not to sack any teacher but to identify gaps in the subject areas for the purpose of training and retraining of the teachers.”

Abdullahi added that at the commencement of the competency test which will be computer-based, the teachers will see the difference in the approach of the testing and they will be the best for it.

“At the end of the test which will be computer based, the teachers will be better for it as it will expose them to the best practices in the teaching profession.

“The competency test will be held in three different centres across the state and the teachers will be expected to answer only 10 questions per subject which are English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies and Basic Science.”

