News
Kaduna govt to conduct fresh competency test for 25,000 teachers
After the dismissal of about 22,000 unqualified teachers from the state educational system, the Kaduna State government is to conduct a competency test for primary school teachers to ensure quality teaching and learning in basic schools across the state.
Though the dismissal of the teachers had pitched the state government against the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) with the two unions embarking on a protest, the state government has stuck to its guns and subsequently, went ahead to employ 25,000 new qualified teachers to fill the gaps.
The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Tijjani Abdullahi, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said the “competency test was not to sack any teacher but to identify gaps in the subject areas for the purpose of training and retraining of the teachers.”
READ ALSO: Kaduna govt restores telecommunication services
Abdullahi added that at the commencement of the competency test which will be computer-based, the teachers will see the difference in the approach of the testing and they will be the best for it.
“At the end of the test which will be computer based, the teachers will be better for it as it will expose them to the best practices in the teaching profession.
“The competency test will be held in three different centres across the state and the teachers will be expected to answer only 10 questions per subject which are English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies and Basic Science.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...