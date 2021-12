Kaduna govt to dismiss, prosecute 233 teachers for presenting fake certificates

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has said it had discovered that 233 teachers in the state’s employ presented fake certificates to get the jobs.

The board’s chairman Tijjani Abdulahi who made this known at a media briefing on Thursday, also noted that the suspects would be handed over to the ministry of Justice for prosecution.

More to come….

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now