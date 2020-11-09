Kaduna govt to install Emir of Zazzau today

The new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli will be installed as the 19th emir of Zazzau today at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA Zaria.

Mr Bamali who was a former Nigerian ambassador to Thailand will be crowned on Monday following the demise of Emir of Zazzau (Zaria), Kaduna state, Alhaji Shehu.

The late traditional ruler passed on at 84 years old in September at the 44 Nigerian Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna following an undisclosed illness he had been battling with.

Read also: Kaduna govt appoints 19th Emir of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government has urged residents of the state to turn out en masse and participate in the coronation ceremony of the new traditional head.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who is also the Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the installation ceremony, Ja’afaru Sani, made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Join the conversation

Opinions