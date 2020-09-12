Latest Metro

Kaduna govt to shut down illegal parks increase revenue

September 12, 2020
el-Rufai recovers from COVID-19
By Ripples Nigeria

In its resolve to generate revenue, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service says plans are underway to shut down motor parks operating illegally in the state.

The chairman of the commission Zaid Abubakar, made this known in an interview with journalists Saturday.

Mr Abubakar said the clampdown will commence next week

“All illegal motor parks are going to be closed by the responsible agencies next week, and revenues from the parks will increase because there will be centralisation of collection.

Read also: Kaduna Assembly approves full surgical castration as penalty for r*pists

“At the moment; we are not getting the revenues we are supposed to get from the parks because they are operating illegally.

“The closure will, therefore, improve our collection efficiency,” he said.

He also warned tax defaulters to start paying their taxes as the agency would fully implement the state tax law to ensure that all businesses operating in the state pay the needed taxes to the state government.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */