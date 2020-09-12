Kaduna govt to shut down illegal parks increase revenue

In its resolve to generate revenue, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service says plans are underway to shut down motor parks operating illegally in the state.

The chairman of the commission Zaid Abubakar, made this known in an interview with journalists Saturday.

Mr Abubakar said the clampdown will commence next week

“All illegal motor parks are going to be closed by the responsible agencies next week, and revenues from the parks will increase because there will be centralisation of collection.

Read also: Kaduna Assembly approves full surgical castration as penalty for r*pists

“At the moment; we are not getting the revenues we are supposed to get from the parks because they are operating illegally.

“The closure will, therefore, improve our collection efficiency,” he said.

He also warned tax defaulters to start paying their taxes as the agency would fully implement the state tax law to ensure that all businesses operating in the state pay the needed taxes to the state government.

Join the conversation

Opinions