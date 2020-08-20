Kaduna group claims 11 persons killed in fresh attacks, 109 communities taken over by Fulani militia

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union on (SOKAPU) on Wednesday claimed that 11 persons, including a village head and his 97 year-old mother, have been killed in fresh attacks in the southern part of Kaduna State.

The union added that the gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia, carried out the attacks in Zango-Kataf, Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of the state.

SOKAPU stated this in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Luka Binniyat, adding that contrary to claims by the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, 109 communities in four Southern Kaduna LGAs had been taken over by Fulani militia.

The statement reads in part: “On 18th of August, 2020, amidst a rigidly imposed 24-hour curfew that is 63 days today, armed Fulani militia invaded Unguwan Gankon village in the Zangon Kataf LGA and killed two persons and burnt seven houses. Neighbours, however, came out and the murderers fled. The name of the victim are Kefas Malachy Bobai, a 30-year old farmer and father of three and Miss Takama Paul, 16, a student.

“On the 16th August, Pastor Adalchi Usman, 39, and father of two was murdered. Usman, who was pastor of ECWA Church, Unguwan/Madaki, in Kajuru LGA, was ambushed while in a commercial vehicle.

Read also: INSECURITY: El-Rufai says he’s installing CCTV in Southern Kaduna

“The killers came from the bush and started shooting at the car. Also killed were, Mariah Na’Allah of Unguwan Madaki; Shekari from Unguwa Ali – a native of Anchuna village, Zangon Kataf LGA and Ezekiel Maikasa a native of Gadanaji in Kajuru LGA.

“Then on the same night of 16th August, 2020, Bugai village near Banikanwa in Kachia LGA was attacked by armed Fulani militia.

“The village Head, Dan’azumi Musa, 67 was killed. His siblings, Aniya Musa, 60 including his very aged mother, Kande Musa, 97 and junior sister Angelina Irmiya, 45 were killed.”

Speaking further on communities allegedly occupied in the area, SOKAPU said: “As of today, August 19h, 2020, at least 109 communities scattered in four LGAs of Southern Kaduna have been displaced and taken over by armed Fulani militia unchallenged by the state.

“There are at least 50,000 IDPs leaving in several camps in Southern Kaduna and with relations all because their villages are either too unsafe to return to, or have been taken over by Fulani militia.”

