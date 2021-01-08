Kaduna health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Kaduna state commissioner for health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni has tested positive for COVID-19.
The commissioner announced it on Friday, on her Twitter page, adding that she has began treatment.
In her Twitter post, she said “Following notification that I have tested positive for #COVID19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment.
“I look forward to quick & complete recovery from this infection.
“I appeal to everyone to observe the simple public health measures & #COVID19 prevention protocols such as the use of facemasks in public, frequent washing of hands with soap & running water or use of sanitisers & avoiding large gatherings or crowded places.” She wrote.
