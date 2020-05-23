KADUNA: Health workers begin 7-day warning strike amid COVID-19 pandemic

A seven days warning strike has been embarked upon by Health Workers in Kaduna State, who have decided to down tools, over issues that were yet to be resolved between them and the state government.

The development was contained in a communque signed by Dr Danjuma Sale, Chairman MDCAN BDTH, Dr Emmanuel Joseph, President ARD Kaduna, Mr Ibrahim Abashe and issued to newsmen on Saturday at the end of the joint meeting of Kaduna State Healthcare Workers Unions and Associations.

The meeting, according to the communiqué, was called to assess the response of the Kaduna state government to their earlier communication and notice of a 7-day warning strike to press home their demands.

“We observed that the Kaduna state government deducted 25% of the salaries from about 11000 of her Healthcare workers in the midst of COVID 19 (April and May). This action was done in violation of section 5 of the Labour Act.”

READ ALSO: 10 members of one family, 8 others test positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna

“Kaduna State Government paid between 150,000 to 450,000 naira as Occupational Safety incentives to about 300 selected HCWs and non HCWs working as staff or volunteer in the IDcC and isolation centre or serving in some of the Covid 19 pillars. Less than 2% of the HCWs in the State benefited from the packages,” they said.

This came after the Kaduna State government said two COVID-19 patients were treated and discharged on Friday.

It also said that 10 more persons were confirmed positive with the dreaded pandemic same day.

Join the conversation

Opinions