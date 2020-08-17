KADUNA KILLINGS: CAN frowns at solution proffered by Sharia Council, to meet El-Rufai

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the position of the Supreme Council of Sharia in Nigeria on what would bring a lasting solution to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

CAN told the Shariah council that peace could not be achieved by calling for more deaths.

The Christian organisation stated this in response to the claim by the Muslim scholars that a revisit to the death sentence handed to a retired Major General, Zamani Lekwot and others, who were found complicit in the 1992 bloody riot in Zango-Kataf would end the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The President of CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle, who spoke at an interdenominational service and indoor protest organised by the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association said:

“When you are talking about peace and you say it is about killing somebody, is that peace? It is to bring further violence to the nation because Zamani Lekwot has his own people; they will not allow that. A government that attempts that is looking for greater trouble.”

Describing killings in southern Kaduna as a genocide, Ayokunle said the development has given Kaduna a bad name.

Further noting that the killings in the state and other parts of the country must stop, he said he was in Kaduna to identify with the oppressed people of the southern part of the state and to also meet with the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

“My coming today is to identify with the oppressed people of Southern Kaduna whether Christian or Muslims. I come here not to see you alone but I will see the governor on Monday,” he said.

