KADUNA KILLINGS: Pilgrims’ scribe cautions CAN over utterances

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been cautioned to guide its utterances over the killings in southern Kaduna.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam gave the caution to the Kaduna State CAN chapter leadership.

He said, “It is good for them to speak out, but we would be mindful of ‎the red lines. We shouldn’t speak in such a way that the unity of the state will be destroyed. We should speak frankly and be able to advise on the way forward.”

Pam stated this at a news briefing in Kaduna at the weekend, adding that the crisis in the southern part of the state was damaging the image of Nigeria globally.

Noting that the never ending attacks had become a matter of serious concern to peace lovers, Rev Pam said, he came to meet with Governor Nasir el-Rufai and stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward.

“The crisis in Southern Kaduna is giving Nigeria a bad name internationally because criminals are having a field day. The stories of violence are painting us very ugly and we need to do something.

“I pledged to Gov. El-Rufai that we will not leave him alone, because resolving issues like this is not only meant for the government, but a work that every good citizen must be involved in,” he said.

The clergy said there was the need for the people of southern Kaduna, from both sides of the divide, to engage in a dialogue to find a way to amicably resolve the crisis in the area.

