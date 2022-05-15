Kaduna lawmakers lobby Tinubu over Vice-Presidential post for El-Rufai

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, on Saturday, implored Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant under the party, to pick Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu was in Kaduna last Thursday to canvass the votes of the 69 APC delegates from the state ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

When incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari steps down next year, the presidential aspirant assured the delegates that he was confident that he would be the country’s next President.

“Some are running, I don’t know to where they are going but I am going to the Villa,” Tinubu had stated.

In this context, Garba Babawo, the legislator representing Sabon Gari, Kaduna Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Ports and Harbours, spoke on behalf of Kaduna lawmakers, urging Tinubu to choose El-rufai as his running partner.

Read also: Tinubu’s supporter, Abdulmumin Jubrin, reveals why he dumped APC

Babawo said, “We have a request for you (Tinubu), sir. What I’m about to say I did not tell our governor because I know if I tell him he would not support it. We want you to take our governor as your running mate.

“We don’t want him to go and settle outside the country after the election because we know his plan. His plan is to leave the country and live in overseas after his tenure as the governor. But we want him to serve the country as your running mate”.

Tinubu is expected to slug it out with several other aspirants including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, for the Presidency ticket during the APC primaries scheduled to hold at the end of May.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now