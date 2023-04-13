Kaduna man dragged before Sharia Court for marrying five wives

A Kaduna State businessman, Awaisu Jibril, has been arraigned at a Shari’a Court for allegedly marrying five wives contrary to Islamic laws which mandates a maximum of four wives at a time.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sambo Maigari, told the court which sat in the Rigasa area of the state on Wednesday that one Musa Abdullahi, a community leader, had reported the matter to the Rigasa Police Division.

But in his defence, Jibril told the court that he only had four wives because he had divorced the fourth a month before marrying the fifth.

He, however, stated that the fourth wife had not finished her Iddah (waiting period) as she was supposed to observe a three months period before he got married.

Read also:Drama as Sharia court sentences Islamic cleric to death for alleged blasphemy

The Shariah judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, while delivering judgement, noted that it was wrong to add another wife, knowing well that the fourth wife had not finished her Iddah.

“After thorough investigation and testimony by witnesses, the court has realised that the defendant is ignorant of the ruling of Islam regarding marriage and divorce.”

The judge therefore, ruled that Jibril’s fifth marriage was invalid as it was not permissible in Islam to have more than four wives, before adjourning the matter to April 19 for a ruling on the defendant.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now