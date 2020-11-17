Kaduna monarch shot dead

Haruna Kuye, district head of Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, has been shot dead alongside his son.

The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs said gunmen invaded their residence in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the deceased wife who was attacked with machete sustained head injuries from machete cuts while her daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

“Security report stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle” Aruwan said adding that “three empty cases and a live round of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered at the scene of the incident,” Aruwan said in a statement.

“Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The Governor who condoled the Kuye family and the Atyap Traditional Council, prayed for the repose of the souls of the District Head and his son.”

He said el-Rufai praised the late Kuye for his peace-building efforts in Zangon-Kataf.

“The Governor has directed the Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services to team up with the military forces on the ground to ensure diligent investigations,” the statement said.

