Kaduna notorious bandit, Kachalla killed in rival gangs’ clash

A notorious bandit terrorizing residents of Kaduna State, Nasiru Kachalla, was on Monday killed during a clash between his group and a rival gang in the boundary of Kajuru and Chikun local government areas of the state.

Before his death, Kachalla was on the wanted list of security agents for masterminding several criminal acts including kidnappings, cattle rustling, and banditry in Chikun and Kajuru general areas.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a statement on Monday, said criminals from the rival sides including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants were killed in the clash.

According to him, the dispute was caused by a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle.

Aruwan said the late bandit was the mastermind of the January 9 abduction of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Kaduna.

He also disclosed that Kachalla was behind the January 24 kidnapping of one Mrs. Bola Ataga and her two children.

The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi, and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children.

“Kachalla’s gang was responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College at Kakau village in Chikun LGA on October 3, 2019,” the commissioner said.

