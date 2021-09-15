Metro
Kaduna Police confirms kidnap of Zamfara Emir, commuters
The Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara state, Alhaji Hassan Atto, has been confirmed to have been abducted by some bandits, according to the Kaduna State Police Command.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that this incident occurred on Tuesday along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, as an unknown number of commuters were also kidnapped alongside the monarch.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday, in Kaduna.
“Today, Sept 14, at about 3.10 pm, the Kaduna Police Command received a tragic report of an attack and kidnapping incident around Dutse village along the Kaduna-Abuja road.
Read also: Kaduna Police confirms rescue of two Bethel students
“An unspecified number of people were suspected to have been kidnapped, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.
“Equally, available information indicated that the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara State, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Atto, is among the people abducted to an unknown destination,” he said.
Jalige explained that the commuters were intercepted by the bandits, who fired shots at random, before abducting their victims.
Operatives of the command were dispatched to restore normalcy in the area, as a result of which an officer paid the supreme price, the Police noted in the statement.
